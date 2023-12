OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a cold start, we will see cloudy, chilly and windy weather today.

Highs will struggle to climb into the mid-40’s today.

Evening temps will be in the 30’s with wind chills in the 20’s.

Quiet and calm to start next week, but BIG changes possible as we head into next weekend with a chance of SNOW.

Stay-tuned.