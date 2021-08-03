Hazy Skies Continue Through Wednesday

A northerly flow of the jet stream is transporting smoke from Canadian and Pacific Northwest wildfires. This will slightly lower air quality and keep skies hazy. Highs will stay refreshingly cool in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the low 60s. Highs will climb to the upper 80s Thursday. The heat dome will build and strengthen and temperatures will jump to the mid 90s this weekend with a strong south wind. The heat continues next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and minimal rain chances.