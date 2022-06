OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Have you noticed a bit of haze or dust in the air? That is dust carried thousands of miles from the Sahara Desert! Its not uncommon for the hazy skies to be caused by this around late Spring and Summer.

The good news is that it will ease by week’s end. Wildfire smoke and desert dust will head north of Oklahoma by late Thursday, bringing a return to clear blue skies and more heat into the weekend!

Dusty skies will be possible again as we dig deeper into Summer!