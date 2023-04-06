Good morning! Here’s a look at 5 AM temperatures across Oklahoma. We’ve got pockets of freezing temperatures across central, western and northern Oklahoma on this Thursday morning! Thankfully, the wind is not a big issue so not dealing with a significant wind chill factor. However, it’s still cold with areas of frost possible in the sheltered areas. This afternoon you can expect filtered sunshine through high clouds, cool NE winds, temps warming into upper 50s to mid 60s!

