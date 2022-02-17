Good morning a storm system is causing all kinds of precipitation across Oklahoma. Heavy rain and storms pushing east across eastern OK and heavy snow across northwestern and northern OK. In The OKC Metro a dry slot is pushing in from the southwest shutting off the heavy precipitation. However, very light wintry precipitation as temps fall below freezing will cause slick spots especially on elevated surfaces. Please slow down and be safe this morning. The precipitation will end by this afternoon with clearing skies late in the day. Temps will stay below freezing with gusty north winds upper 20s to near 30. That wind will make it feel much colder!

