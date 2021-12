OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on healthcare workers in Oklahoma and 11 other states is on hold after a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the mandate on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty blocked the mandate after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and attorneys general from 11 other states, including Oklahoma, filed a request for preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for Western District of Louisiana on Nov. 15.