Friday could be a significant fire weather day as a dry line sweeps east across the state in the morning. The combination of dry air, dry soil conditions, strong winds, warm temps leads to a critical fire threat! Here are some tips to help you NOT start fires! Winds will be gusting up around 50 mph so any fires that get started will quickly go out of control. This is a very dangerous situation so please you common sense and not start fires on Friday!

