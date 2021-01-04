Heads up! Freezing fog possible Monday Night into Tuesday Morning. Watch for a few slick spots!

Temperatures are warming up this Monday afternoon into the 50s and 60s as snow continues to melt off. However, tonight with mostly clear skies and light winds areas of dense fog could develop. With temperatures tanking into the 20s to lower 30s some of this might be freezing fog! So bottom line, watch for a few slick spots on those elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses for the Tuesday AM Rush! Any fog breaks up by late Tuesday morning and temps will rise rapidly above freezing. Jon Slater
