Heads up Gardeners Freeze Warnings up for tonight!

Freeze warnings are up again for much of Oklahoma tonight into Wednesday morning. Skies are clearing, winds are already very light and the air is dry. As of late Tuesday evening temps are already dropping off into the 30s. So I’m expecting lows tonight ranging from the mid to upper 20s to mid 30s across Oklahoma. Not everyone drops to freezing. However, many areas will and the coldest temperatures will likely occur in the low lying colder valley areas. Also expecting areas of frost. Here’s the good news…after a cold start much milder Wednesday afternoon with sunny skies and south winds. Highs should reach low to mid 60s!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction