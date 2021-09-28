Heads up Oklahoma! A risk for severe thunderstorms in portions of our state this Tuesday afternoon and evening.

This Tuesday afternoon / evening there’s a low risk for severe thunderstorms in southwestern and southern Oklahoma. Main threats large hail, damaging winds with the stronger storms. Right now indications are that the storms weaken as they move east northeast.  Only a low chance the storms make it all the way to OKC this evening.  Our storm trackers are out and we will keep you informed as this situation develops.  Stay connected to the latest weather conditions! #okwx

