Oklahoma closed out the 2021 portion of their schedule playing host to Alcorn State who entered the contest 1-10.

Oklahoma got off to a bit of a slow start, especially from distance early on, but Umjoa Gibson changed that the last portion of the first half. He drilled a three then immediately stole a pass stopped and popped a jumper which he sank. Gibson had a game high 17 points. He started the game one of five from three but finished five of nine.