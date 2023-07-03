Good morning! A disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere coming in with northwest flow is going to give central and eastern OK chances for pop up t’storms this afternoon into the evening hours. Rain should fade away after the Sun sets. There is no significant risk for severe weather but any storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, small hail and lightning. Please keep an eye out for storms that pop up fast and then go away just as fast. When thunder roars go indoors!

