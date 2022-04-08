As we go into this weekend and early next week a strong upper level storm system approaches Oklahoma. You can see the storm system on the jet stream map coming in from the west. Depending on the exact track and timing a variety of weather impacts possible. Severe storms and extreme fire danger are significant threats. The highest fire danger western into central OK with the highest storm threat over in eastern OK. Watching closely so stay weather aware this time of year!

