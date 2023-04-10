There’s a Marginal Risk for scattered severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. The main threats are large hail, damaging winds and lightning! The timing is 5 PM thru 10 PM in central Oklahoma as they move from north to south. The storms fade away tonight! Although the threat for tornadoes is very low you can never totally rule it out this time of year. Stay weather aware today!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction