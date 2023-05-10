There’s a severe weather threat Thursday in Oklahoma with all modes of severe weather possible. The tornado threat is relatively low but that could change depending on how warm it gets here tomorrow. If temps warm into the 80s the risk for tornadoes increases. Watching! Please stay tuned to the latest weather on Thursday and have more than one way to get weather warnings!
