Heads up Oklahoma…There’s a significant risk for severe weather out west later this afternoon / evening!

There’s a Moderate to Enhanced to Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms developing in the Texas Panhandle this afternoon moving east into western OK later today and this evening. All modes of severe wx possible. By all modes I mean damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes possible from 4PM to 10PM this evening Texas Panhandle into western OK. Storms weaken as they move into central OK tonight around Midnight and most likely below severe levels in OKC tonight. Please stay tuned to the latest weather today especially if you live in western OK. Jon Slater