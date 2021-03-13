Heads up Oklahoma…There’s a significant risk for severe weather out west later this afternoon / evening!

Periods of showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday evening into the overnight hours bringing a lot of rain and flooding. A Flood Watch is out for central and northern Oklahoma tonight into early Saturday morning. Remember: turn around, don't drown!

Saturday will be cloudy and muggy with rain ending in the morning. After a relatively dry midday, afternoon storms will once again enter western Oklahoma. Some of the storms will be severe with large hail being the main threat.