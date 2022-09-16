OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!



The Summer upper level ridge is getting stronger and right on top of Oklahoma all the way through most of next week.

Expect high temps well into the 90s and maybe near record highs.



Eventually a series of cold fronts will knock temps down but this is delayed until later next week! The first front could possibly arrive on Thursday,, by the way, Fall officially arrives Thursday night! However, right now there is low confidence on the exact timing of cold fronts in the long range forecast.



Please check back for updates!