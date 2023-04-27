There’s another storm system / cold front coming into Oklahoma tomorrow. Heads up on another risk for severe weather this time in southern OK and north Texas Friday. All modes of severe weather possible Friday afternoon and evening in southern Oklahoma! Across the rest of the state as the cold front moves southeast winds will shift to the north strong and gusty with falling temps and showers likely Friday afternoon / evening. Behind this next storm system the weekend looks great!!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction