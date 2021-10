The 117th meeting in the Red River Rivalry got off to an awful start for the Sooners. On the first play from scrimmage Casey Thompson hit Xavier Worthy for a quick pass in the flats, Jaden Davis missed a tackle, and Worthy took it 75 yards for the touchdown. Texas on top 7-0.

It only got worse from there. The Sooners quickly went three and out and Michael Turk's punt was blocked. Texas recovered it inside the OU five. Two plays later Bijan Robinson powered it in from two yards out. Texas truly was all gas jumping on top 14-0.