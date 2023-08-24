A Heat Advisory has been issued again for the OKC Metro area for Thursday. Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 100s. The feels like temps near 105 to 110 in and around OKC today with light winds. The Heat Wave continues into the weekend and then a change in the weather pattern! A cold front arrives on Sunday with cooler temps and a break in the high heat for several days next week!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction