Good morning folks! Another Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of Oklahoma today. Temperatures expected in the mid 90s to lower 100s with the Heat Index up to 105. Not as hot as its been but still hot! There’s also a 30% chance for t’storms today. The heat wave gets stronger this weekend into next week. However, a big change in the jet stream means big changes for Oklahoma later next week. By changes I mean cooler temps and some rain!

