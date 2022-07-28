OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Good Morning folks! The Heat Dome is breaking down and moving west allowing for several

Summer fronts to move south across Oklahoma the next 2-3 days. Increasing rain chances and cooler weather expected as we go into the weekend.



However, still hot today from OKC and points south and southeast with Heat Advisories for portions of southern and southeastern OK thru 8 PM Thursday.



You can expect temperatures in the mid 90s to lower 100s this afternoon from OKC south and southeast with feels like temps back over 100 degrees! The cold front can’t get here soon enough!