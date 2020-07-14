Heat Advisory Tuesday, Severe Weather Possible

Dangerous heat returns Tuesday with a statewide heat index between 100 and 110 degrees. Highs will range from the low 90s east to the low 100s west. Winds will be breezy out of the south or southeast. A pop-up storm is possible in western Oklahoma. There is a better chance for storms in the panhandle this afternoon. The storms will move southeast across the state overnight through early Wednesday. A few storms could be severe (especially Tuesday afternoon and evening) with 70 mph winds and up to golfball size hail possible. Morning clouds and rain combined with a weak cold front will keep highs a few degrees cooler Wednesday. OKC will likely only reach the low 90s with a heat index to the upper 90s.