Heat and humidity building this week! Watching the tropics for early next week!

The heat and humidity really building this week across Oklahoma. High temps will be warming into the 90s across much of the state even in OKC! The humidity will push the Heat Index readings to near or over 100 if some areas! Real Summer type weather rest of this week and thru this weekend. Isolated to scattered t’storms also possible for the next few days!

In the meantime, brand new Tropical Storm has formed in SW Gulf Of Mexico! Cristobal at first slow to move and then begins to turn north toward the TX, LA Coast this weekend. The exact path and strength still very uncertain. Stay tuned for updates. Jon Slater