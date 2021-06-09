Heat and Humidity Continue

Wednesday will be humid and very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Our heat index will climb to the low to mid 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible with a higher chance in eastern Oklahoma. A storm complex could move across eastern Oklahoma, and graze central Oklahoma, this evening and overnight. Some severe weather is possible with wind and hail as the main threats. Tomorrow will be warmer, around 90 degrees with a heat index to the upper 90s. Temperatures will continue to climb, peaking Friday. A cold front will try to move across the state Saturday, sparking isolated showers and storms and dropping temperatures back a few degrees.