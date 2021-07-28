Heat and humidity intensify as we move toward the weekend

From heat advisories in central Oklahoma to heat warnings out east, there is no way around it, its steamy!

Wednesday night, look for mild lows into the middle 70s. Skies will be mostly clear.

Thursday and Friday will see highs reach into the upper 90s with heat index values to near 110. Remember to check the back seat and look out for pets, young, and elderly!

Saturday will be very close to 100 in OKC. If we don’t reach it, it will be several more days where temps will be cooler. 90s Return Sunday through early next week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett