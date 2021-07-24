Heat and humidity to continue rising

Save a life! Check the back seat and bring the pets in!

High heat and humidity will continue through the weekend with isolated (mainly) afternoon storms.

Look for lows Saturday night down to the middle 70s with mostly clear skies and light wind.

Highs will be in the middle 90s Sunday and Monday with heat index values ranging from 100 to 107. Take breaks inside and limit strenuous activity.

A slight reprieve from the heat comes Tuesday before it builds back in by week’s end!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett