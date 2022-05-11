Early Wednesday morning, decaying storms produced winds to nearly 70 mph.

Heat bursts occur when storms rapidly collapse into a dry layer of the atmosphere, causing air to rush down and heat as it does. Early morning, winds raked parts of the state while temperatures temporarily soared.

Looking forward, a couple more storms may form far west and in the panhandles Wednesday night and Thursday night, possibly posing a risk for this again.

More widespread severe storms are likely Friday afternoon and evening.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett