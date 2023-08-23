As we continue stacking up more 100s across Oklahoma, the temperatures will get worse before they get better.

Heat Advisories and Warnings are out again from today through the end of the work week. Saturday will be hot too, but a much anticipated front will come through Sunday.

Thankfully, we will exchange the 100s for upper 80s and low 90s Sunday through early parts of next week.

Rain chances appear to be low, but some lucky Oklahomans may see precip Sunday or Monday.

Stay safe! Remember, children and pets should never be left unattended in the car for any length of time!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett