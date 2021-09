After a refreshingly cool start, Thursday will be very warm and sunny with highs near 90 degrees. Lows will drop to the low to mid 60s tonight under starry skies. As the heat dome nears, temperatures jump to the mid 90s Friday through Monday. A strong south wind will increase our fire danger.

The heat dome will move away early next week and temperatures will drop back to seasonal highs in the mid to upper 80s with storm chances for the rest of the week.