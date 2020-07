The workweek looks like a hot one! We will start off with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Highs will linger around 90 on Monday and Tuesday. The heat turns up quite a bit thereafter however with mid to upper 90s Wednesday & Thursday. Friday into next weekend we will be dealing with triple digit heat. The humidity will be uncomfortable with a slight chance for isolated storms Thursday through next weekend. Take your heat precautions and enjoy the July-like week ahead!