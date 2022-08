School may be starting for some, however Summer temperatures will continue through the weekend into early next week. Look for upper 90s to low 100s by early next week.

The good news is that we should see another cold front midweek next week which will bring rain chances and some cooler weather! Good rain and low to middle 80s will be a welcome relief.

Remember: NEVER leave children or pets alone in a car for any reason or amount of time!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett