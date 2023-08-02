A Heat Warning has been issued for central and eastern Oklahoma for Wednesday with feels like temps near 105 to 115 with the higher humidity to the east. To the west of I35, it’s a dry heat with actual temps over 100, approaching 110!

This dangerous heat will last into the weekend across much of Oklahoma. A pattern change developing by next week should bring some rain chances and some relief from the extreme heat.

Stay cool and stay safe Oklahoma! Remember, pets and kids should NEVER be left unattended in a vehicle for any time or reason!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett