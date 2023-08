Our stretch of 100s will continue, but the end is in sight. Look for near record highs today through Saturday.

Thankfully, a big pattern change will bring not only less hot weather, but also a chance for some much needed rain. Sunday will see highs in the mid to upper 90s with a good chance at a string of upper 80s early next work week.

Until then, look out for yourself and each other. Remember to check the back seat!!!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett