Our dangerous heat wave continues, but there is an eventual end in sight!

Look for temperatures to remain near record highs all of the upcoming work week. Afternoon temps will stretch from 103 to 106 each day with light wind and lots of sunshine.

Remember, pets and kids should NEVER be left unattended in a vehicle for any amount of time!!

Finally, next weekend we will see a cold front arriving late Saturday into Sunday. This will bring rain and temperatures finally in the 80s!

Stay safe!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett