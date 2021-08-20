Heat Returns Friday

Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index to 105 degrees. Isolated storms will develop in northwestern Oklahoma. A few could be severe.  Lows will drop to the low to mid 70s tonight with a storm complex moving into northeastern Oklahoma early Saturday. The storm complex may graze central Oklahoma mid morning. Isolated showers and storms will develop Saturday with a better chance northwest. Any of the storms could be severe with wind, hail and flooding as the main risks. Highs will climb to near 90 with a heat index near 100 degrees.

The heat dome takes over next week and highs will soar to the mid 90s with a heat index over 100 degrees.

