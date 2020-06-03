Heat to give way to isolated strong storms Thursday

Temperatures soared to 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon in western Oklahoma. With more heat and humidity on the way, and a weak disturbance, storms will be possible in some areas Thursday.

Look for muggy and quiet weather Wednesday evening with lows in the low 70s.

Storms will be back Thursday afternoon with highs soaring to the middle 90s. A few 100s are likely west.

The weekend looks dry with moisture returning early next week. A few showers may help cool things down, however early Summer will continue long into the forecast!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett