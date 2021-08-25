Heat to slowly dissipate as we head toward the weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Hot, hazy, and humid conditions will continue as we go toward week’s end, however an end is in sight.

Look for clear skies Wednesday night with lows in the low to middle 70s.

Middle 90s will be here through the end of the work week along with dry conditions.

Low 90s return for the weekend along with meager rain chances before another warmup takes grip by the middle of next week.

Toward the following weekend, all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico for possible hurricane threats!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Trending

Follow @KFOR on Twitter