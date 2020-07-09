Heat Wave Begins Thursday

Highs Thursday will climb above normal in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. OKC will have a heat index up to 110 degrees! A few storms are possible in northern and western Oklahoma this afternoon. If the storms hold together, they could move into the Metro this evening. Any of the storms could have up to quarter size hail and 60 mph winds. Another storm complex will move into northeastern Oklahoma tonight through early Friday. Isolated showers are possible across the rest of the state. Lows will drop to the mid 70s.

Highs Friday will jump to the upper 90s with a pop up storm possible. Saturday will be even hotter with highs in the low 100s and a heat index over 110 degrees! A front will attempt to move across our state Saturday night, sparking isolated showers and storms. Sunday will be a few degrees “less hot” in the upper 90s. Widespread 100s return early through mid next week.