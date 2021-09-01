Heat Wave Continues

Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far with highs in the upper 90s. Northwestern Oklahoma will jump to the triple digits. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the eastern half of the state where a heat index could climb to 110 degrees. Pop-up storms are possible again today, especially south. Lows will drop to the low 70s tonight under mostly clear skies. Showers and storms will continue for the panhandle. Tomorrow will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and isolated storms.

Relief arrives this weekend with a jet stream pattern change and cold front. A front will spark a few storms Saturday, mainly north. A few storms could be severe. The best chance for storms will be Saturday night through Sunday morning. Cooler air will follow with highs in the upper 80s Sunday and Labor Day. Isolated storms are possible but there will be plenty of dry time. The heat dome returns next week, bringing highs in the mid 90s by Thursday.