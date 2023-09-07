After a brief reprieve from the heat Wednesday with highs near 90, the heat dome is back overhead. Look for temps around 100 both Thursday and Friday with heat index values near 105.

Thankfully, a longer end to the heat will be here starting this weekend with highs around 90 to the upper 80s. Also, a few afternoon and evening storms will be possible Thursday and again on Friday. Some of the storms may be severe Friday, especially south of I40.

80s and even 70s will be here next week with higher rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

Stay cool!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett