Heat Wave in the making and still t’storm chances!

Good Wednesday folks!. The Heat Dome is getting stronger to our west and makes a move toward Oklahoma in the coming days. Before it gets here still t’storm chances with NW flow & increasing heat.. By this weekend the temp hits 100 or hotter in OKC! Stay tuned to the weather next few days as there is some risk for severe t’storms central and eastern OK. It’s a low threat but any t’storms that develop on boundaries left over from storms in the morning could pop a few t’storms with a hail, wind, lightning threat in the afternoon / evening next few days. As the Heat Dome builds in rain chances cut off and temps soar! Jon Slater.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction