Heavy Rain and Severe Storms Friday

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will stay light this afternoon. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the low 40s. Thursday will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers or drizzle. Friday will be wet with scattered showers and storms in the morning followed by a chance of severe weather with a cold front in the late afternoon or evening. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats but an isolated tornado is possible. Heavy rain is possible through Friday night.

This weekend will be dry with a big warming trend. The 70s return Sunday and we will jump to the 80s Monday. Severe weather is expected Tuesday with wind, hail and tornadoes. Stay tuned for the latest!