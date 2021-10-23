Heavy rain coming next week

Warm and windy conditions will be with us the remainder of the weekend before things get more active.

Saturday night, look for windy conditions with lows in the middle 60s. There is a 20 percent storm chance for most of the state.

A cold front comes in Sunday afternoon, but before that happens, it will be another warm and windy day. Strong to severe storms are possible far southeast.

The entire state looks to see heavy rain Tuesday night through Thursday morning with several inches possible!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett