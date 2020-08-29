Heavy rain, cooler temps on the way

A series of systems and cold fronts will bring cooler temps and rain to Oklahoma.

Saturday night, look for rain and storms to enter western parts of the state after 9PM. Some of the storms may be strong with heavy rain. Lows will be around 70.

Isolated storms are possible Sunday and Monday, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs both days will be near 90.

A strong front moves in Tuesday bringing widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s behind this system for the rest of the week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett