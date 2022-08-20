Flood watches are out for southern and southwestern Oklahoma for the rest of the weekend.

A front coming from northern Oklahoma will combine with a good amount of moisture and energy from the desert southwest to bring waves of rain and storms. The heaviest totals will be in southern parts of the state, however OKC may pick up some good rain too.

Even if you don’t get much rain, abundant cloud cover will lower temps for the next few days.

Remember, turn around, don’t drown!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett