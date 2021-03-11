Heavy Rain, Severe Weather Possible This Weekend

A cold front will stall-out in southern Oklahoma today. The northern two-thirds of the state will stay cloudy and cool in the 50s with a northeasterly breeze. Southern Oklahoma will be warmer in the upper 70s. The best chance for storms will be in eastern Oklahoma.

As our main storm system approaches, storm coverage will increase statewide. At the same time, our front will lift as a warm front Friday, bringing warmer temperatures. Highs will climb to near 70 with scattered showers and storms. The heaviest rain will be in northern Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into western Oklahoma late Saturday afternoon or evening and push into central Oklahoma overnight. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible with areas of heavy rain. The rain will exit Sunday morning and cooler air will follow. A bigger cool-down is possible on Saint Patrick’s Day, Wednesday.