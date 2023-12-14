Rain continues across western Oklahoma throughout the day on Thursday. Rain will transition to heavy, wet snow in the panhandle, but should stop short of the main body of Oklahoma. A few showers are possible in central Oklahoma, but for the most part, it will stay dry. Highs will range from the 60s east to the 40s west.

A large band of moderate to heavy rain will move east across the state Thursday night through Friday morning. Rain is likely in central Oklahoma Friday morning, but should quickly exit to the east midday. An additional 1-2 inches of rain will be possible in western Oklahoma. Central Oklahoma could see up to an inch of rain! The panhandle could see 1-3 inches of snow.

The system exits Friday afternoon with lingering rain clearing in northern Oklahoma.

This weekend will be dry with highs climbing to near 60 again by Sunday! A cold front will drop highs closer to average (around 50 degrees) early next week.

Long range forecast models show a few storm systems towards the end of next week. Rain is possible Friday. Overall temps look to be above average in the long term.

Stay tuned for the latest!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett