Over the last 3 days, rain has continued off and on, in some places bringing flooding. Totals in the OKC metro range from 2.5″ to over 5″, mainly in the west and northern parts of the city. Even more rain fell just northeast of OKC, with the Oklahoma Mesonet recording nearly 7″ in Oilton!

Where the drought is worst, totals were lower, but even an inch to three inches in western Oklahoma is more rain in some areas than has been seen in many months!

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, temperatures are set to warm back into the 80s and 90s as we clear skies out.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett