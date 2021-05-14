Heavy rainfall, some severe storms next several days

A series of disturbances will pinwheel their way through the south bringing a lot of rain to Oklahoma. Severe weather is possible as well.

Friday, look for storms out west in the evening. Some may be severe. They will begin to fall apart tonight as they approach OKC.

Saturday will feature a chance of late morning rain and storms, and again, stronger storms in the afternoon and evening.

Lots of rain will be had Sunday through Wednesday with the greatest chances of severe weather happening Monday and Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett